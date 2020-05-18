West Virginia reports 1 new case of COVID-19; bringing total count to 1,491

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the state Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,491.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 76,035 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,491 positive, 74,544 negative and 67 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 919 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2).