West Virginia reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,332.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 133,142 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,332 total cases and 88 deaths.

DHHR officials say 623 cases are currently active and 1,621 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (381/18), Boone (18/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (73/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (30/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (207/5), Kanawha (242/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (56/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).