West Virginia reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Friday evening

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,249.

The state's 87th and 88th deaths were also reported. The patients were a 73-year old male from Mingo County and a 78-year old male from Berkeley County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 125,773 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,249 total cases and 88 deaths.

DHHR officials say 593 cases are currently active and 1,568 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (359/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (8/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (11/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (240/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (22/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).