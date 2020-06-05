West Virginia reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,119.

The state's 83rd and 84th COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. The patients were a 75-year old male from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to take every precaution to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 108,453 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,119 total cases and 84 deaths.

DHHR officials say 590 cases are currently active, and 1,445 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (326/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (198/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (125/13), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).