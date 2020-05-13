West Virginia reports 20 new cases of COVID-19; bringing the total count to 1,398

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,398.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 66,680 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,398 confirmed, 65,282 negative and 58 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 813 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (197), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (5), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (20), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (189), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (25), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).