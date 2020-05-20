West Virginia reports 22 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total count to 1,567

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,567.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 81,343 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,567 positive, 79,776 negative and 69 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 977 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (245), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (115), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (10), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).