West Virginia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,113.

The state's 80th, 81st and 82nd COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. The patients were an 82-year old female, an 88-year old male and a 52-year old male, all from Jefferson County.

“We mourn with these families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 108,002 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,113 total cases and 82 deaths.

DHHR officials say 606 cases are currently active, and 1,425 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (325/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).