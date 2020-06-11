West Virginia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, additional death Thursday evening

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,217.

The state's 86th death was also reported. The patient was a 50-year old male from Mineral County. “Our sincere condolences are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 122,691 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,217 total cases and 86 deaths.

DHHR officials say 583 cases are currently active and 1,548 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (352/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (237/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (18/1), Randolph (138/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).