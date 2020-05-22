West Virginia reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total count to 1,616

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,616.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 84,829 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,616 positive, 83,213 negative and 71 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 983 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (253), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (14), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (136), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (36), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (17), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).