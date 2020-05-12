West Virginia reports 58th COVID-19 related death

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,378.

The state's 58th death was reported. The patient was a a 78-year old male from Berkeley County.

“We grieve the loss of this West Virginian and send condolences to his family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 65,708 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,378 positive, 64,330 negative and 58 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 813 recoveries from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (23), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).