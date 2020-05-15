West Virginia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,447.

The state's 63rd and 64th deaths were also reported. The patients were a a 76-year old female from Wayne County and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

“I’m deeply saddened to report the loss of two more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere condolences to their families.”

As of 5 p.m., there have been 71,682 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,447 confirmed, 70,235 negative and 64 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 889 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (205), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (138), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (197), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (2).