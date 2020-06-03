West Virginia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total count to 2,077

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,077.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 104,333 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,077 total cases and 78 deaths.

DHHR officials say 601 cases are currently active, and 1,398 people have recovered from COVID-19.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (315/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (194/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (47/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).