West Virginia reports 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; bringing total count to 1,248

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,248.

As of 10 a.m., DHHR officials say there have been 55,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,248 positive, 54,536 negative and 50 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 667 recoveries from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (10), Harrison (31), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (110), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).