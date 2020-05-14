West Virginia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,434.

The state's 61st and 62nd deaths were also reported. The patients were a 76-year old female from Kanawha County and a 70-year old male from Wayne County.

“The passing of these two West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there have been 68,978 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,434 confirmed, 67,544 negative and 62 deaths.

DHHR officials reported 855 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (201), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).