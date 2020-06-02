W.Va. COVID-19: 2,056 total cases, 78 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 2,056.

The state's 78th COVID-19 related death was also reported. The patient was a 70-year old female from Berkeley County.

“It is with great sadness, that we announce another life lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 102,298 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,056 total cases and 78 deaths.

DHHR officials say 605 cases are currently active and 1,373 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (308/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (192/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (126/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (36/1), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).