West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, additional death Wednesday morning

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,188.

The state's 85th COVID-19 related death was also reported. The patient was a 65-year old male from Kanawha County has been confirmed by DHHR.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 117,916 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,188 total cases and 85 deaths.

DHHR officials say 618 cases are currently active and 1,485 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (340/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (3/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).