W.Va. COVID-19: 1,705 total cases, 72 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Resources officials reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,705.

DHHR officials say that 526 COVID-19 cases are still active and 1,107 have recovered from the virus.

The state's 72nd death was reported. The patient was a 54-year-old man from Lewis County.

“With great sadness, we report another death as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to the family for their loss.”

As of 5 p.m., there have been 82,747 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,705 total cases and 72 deaths.

"In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases," DHHR officials said. "Although a small portion of the cases to date, probable cases are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. Public health takes all the same precautions for probable cases as confirmed cases, so those will now be included on the dashboard."

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).