West Virginia residents warned about food stamp phone scam

West Virginia residents should be wary of a telephone scam involving food stamps, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday.

Morrisey said in a news release that some residents are receiving calls claiming to be someone from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The caller informs them that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are being stopped, and that in order to continue receiving benefits, they must press a number, which then connects them with someone trying to steal their personal information.

Morrisey said the DHHR actually sends official notices by U.S. mail and does not does not call SNAP recipients about ending their benefits.

“This most recent scam preys upon some of our state’s most vulnerable populations and is further proof that there is no limit to how low scammers will go to steal people’s information and potentially ruin their lives,” Morrisey said.

Residents who receive calls about the scam can contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 368-8808 or online.