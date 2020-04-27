AAA: West Virginia sees moderate drop in prices at the pump

West Virginia saw a moderate drop in prices at the pump as oil prices remain volatile, a report from AAA says.

According to a report from AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is $1.729 per gallon. That's four cents cheaper.

Most Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states say weekly decreases of two to four cents, according to AAA. Washington, D.C. ($2.19), New York ($2.17) and Pennsylvania ($2.04) land on the top 10 list for largest state averages in the country. Virginia carries the cheapest average in the region at $1.65.

AAA says gasoline stocks in the region have been steadily increasing for a month now. The Energy Information Administration’s latest report shows a weekly build of 2 million barrels, pushing regional stock levels to a very healthy 73.8 million barrels.

The average price of gasoline last week in Northern West Virginia was $1.762 per gallon. The average price last year was $2.859 per gallon.

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$1.891 Bridgeport

$1.896 Clarksburg

$1.575 Huntington

$1.957 Martinsburg

$1.856 Morgantown

$1.638 Parkersburg

$1.508 Weirton

$1.514 Wheeling

AAA says as gas prices continue to push cheaper nationwide, a dozen states carry an average of $2 per gallon or more.

The national average of gasoline is $1.77, according to AAA. That's four cents less than last week, 28 cents cheaper than last month and $1.11 less than a year ago.

According to AAA, some states could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in the coming weeks if demand jumps as businesses are given the green light to re-open. However, this will not have a large impact for most of the nation's motorists.

AAA says crude oil prices were extremely volatile last week, pushing negative for the first time ever. However, they did make significant gains to end the week in the positive.

At the end of Friday's formal trading session, WTI increased by 44 cents to settle at $16.94 per barrel, according to AAA. The increase was in response to reports of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reducing crude output before the May 1 start date of its 9.7 million b/d production reduction agreement for May and June 2020.

AAA says crude price will likely remain volatile this week, as the market continues to assess how much crude demand will continue to fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.