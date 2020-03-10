West Virginia slopes offer free tickets as ski season ends

Several West Virginia slopes are set to offer free lift tickets to skiers and snowboarders as the season comes to a close, according to the state Ski Areas Association.

Lift tickets will be free for West Virginia residents on March 15 at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County and Winterplace resort in Raleigh County, the association said. Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will offer the same deal the following weekend on March 22.

Guests must show proof of residence to claim their free pass, according to the guidelines.

Canaan Valley Resort plans to close for the season following the free day, while Snowshoe Mountain said it will end its season March 29, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. Winterplace has said it will evaluate snow conditions and schedule a closing date soon.