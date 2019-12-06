West Virginia stays healthy while flu ravages East Coast

The sniffling, sneezing season of sickness is reaching its peak. But as the East Coast is experiencing widespread flu diagnoses, the CDC reports that West Virginia's cases have been sporadic and influenza-like illnesses are low.

The flu has spread throughout the East Coast and is closing in around West Virginia.

"The CDC has a great flu map that shows West Virginia is starting to get surrounded with high activity in Virginia, Ohio. But West Virginia is still being sporadic," said Dr. Mark Povroznik, the Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Control at United Hospital.

While still early, this could be another year the West Virginia could avoid the worst of flu season.

Dr. Povroznik battles against the flu every year.

"Practice the basic measures that help prevent viral transmissions. Hands away from the eyes, nose, mouth. Wash them frequently," said Dr. Povroznik.

But also, don't skip on this year's vaccination.

"Focus on the fact that getting the flu shot lowers deaths.. lowers hospitalizations, and if you were to get the flu, the term of your illness is often less," said Dr. Povroznik.

Flu shots are still offered throughout the state and the CDC provides a resource that will help locate the closest flu shot clinic.

Dr. Povroznik also responded to those who say they never get the flu, but do feel sick after getting the vaccine.

"I say congratulations. You got a good immune response. Both of my children got it. They said 'oh dad, Im aching, my muscles are sore, I don't feel so good today. I say congratulations, you got a good immune response. from the vaccine, and that's what you want," said Dr. Povroznik.

As the nation continues to battle against the influenza, Dr. Povroznik remains determined to keep West Virginia's healthy.

"Get the vaccine, practice prevention, lets curtail West Virginia this year to stay where we were last year a state that wasn't engulfed in flu because we got vaccinations and we practiced prevention and we practiced awareness. We can do it," said Dr. Povroznik.