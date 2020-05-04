West Virginia surpasses 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 11 news confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,206.

As of 10 a.m., DHHR officials say there have been 53,239 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,206 positive, 52,033 negative and 50 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 611 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (161), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (2), Monongalia (106), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).