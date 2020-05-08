West Virginia surpasses 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,310.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 59,436 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,310 positive, 58,126 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 738 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (7), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (176), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).