West Virginia surpasses 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 59th COVID-19 related death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,404.

The state's 59th death was also reported. The patient was a 70-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As another West Virginian is lost, we remember the family in our thoughts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m. there have been 67,110 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,404 confirmed, 65,706 negative and 59 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 855 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (196), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (23), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (92), Kanawha (188), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).