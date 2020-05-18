West Virginia surpasses 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19; additional COVID-19 death reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,502.

The state's 68th COVID-19 related death was also reported. The patient was an 86-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Please join with me as we grieve the loss of another West Virginian,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 77,760 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,502 confirmed, 76,258 negative and 68 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 922 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).