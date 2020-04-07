West Virginia surpasses 400 positive cases of COVID-19

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday, making the total case count 412.

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 3

Berkeley - 57

Brooke- 1

Cabell - 11

Fayette- 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 7

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 25

Jackson - 19

Jefferson - 31

Kanwha - 61

Lewis- 1

Logan - 7

Marion - 25

Marshall - 5

Mason - 6

McDowell- 2

Mercer - 5

Mineral- 3

Monongalia - 60

Morgan - 4

Nicholas- 2

Ohio - 19

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 6

Putnam - 10

Raleigh - 4

Randolph- 3

Roane- 2

Taylor- 4

Tucker - 3

Tyler-1

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 2

Wirt - 1

Wood - 13

Wyoming- 1

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.