West Virginia surpasses 400 positive cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday, making the total case count 412.
DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.
Confirmed cases per county are:
Barbour - 3
Berkeley - 57
Brooke- 1
Cabell - 11
Fayette- 1
Greenbrier - 3
Hancock - 7
Hardy - 2
Harrison - 25
Jackson - 19
Jefferson - 31
Kanwha - 61
Lewis- 1
Logan - 7
Marion - 25
Marshall - 5
Mason - 6
McDowell- 2
Mercer - 5
Mineral- 3
Monongalia - 60
Morgan - 4
Nicholas- 2
Ohio - 19
Pendleton- 1
Pleasants - 1
Preston - 6
Putnam - 10
Raleigh - 4
Randolph- 3
Roane- 2
Taylor- 4
Tucker - 3
Tyler-1
Upshur - 1
Wetzel - 2
Wirt - 1
Wood - 13
Wyoming- 1
According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.