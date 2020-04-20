West Virginia surpasses 900 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 902.

DHHR officials say a total of 24 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The additional four deaths include an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 95-year old female, all from Jackson County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 902 positive, 21,253 negative and 24 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).