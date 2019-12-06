West Virginia university enrollment on the decline but community colleges see spike

West Virginia Higher Education Commission released the Fall 2019 enrollment reports. In these reports, a downward trend is noticeable.

The college-going rate in the state for high school graduates has reached its lowest point in over a decade, sitting at 52.6%. While headcount enrollment in colleges have seen a decline of just under 1%, it still continues the decline over the past four years.

The report also outlines a grim future for education in West Virginia, as the high school graduating class of 2027 is expected to be the lowest in the decade.

But the community college numbers reflect a much more positive message. This is the first semester since the WV Invests Grant was instated, and community colleges have seen a spike in enrollment. Full-time enrollment rose by 2% this year, but individual community colleges like BridgeValley in Charleston saw 38% jumps in enrollment this semester.