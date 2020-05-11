Total number of confirmed case of COVID-19 W.Va. rises to 1,369; 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,369.

The state’s 55th, 56th and 57th deaths were reported. The patients were a 70-year old female from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 56-year old female from Nicholas County.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce three more deaths as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 64,165 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,369 confirmed, 62,796 negative and 57 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 803 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

