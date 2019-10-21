Police looking for two involved in a theft and destruction of property

The Weston Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office are trying to identify a man and woman.

According to Weston Police Chief Josh Thomas, the two are responsible for a theft and destruction of property at H&M car wash on Third Street and an attempted theft and destruction of property at Napa Auto Parts store on Route 33.

The incidents happened on Oct. 16 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Thomas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weston Police Department or the Lewis County Sheriff's office.