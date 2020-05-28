Weston Fourth of July Festivities cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department says members have decided to cancel all Weston Fourth of July Festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth of July Festivities include the parade, flame queen, activities at RMBMS Field and the firework display.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that decision was difficult, but they need to keep the health and safety of residents in Lewis County a priority.

According to the fire department, the “firework fund” was not replenished in time for the deadline to purchase them from their distributor.

"2020 is a year of uncertainty, however for the health and safety of our community, we are certain this was the best decision at this time," the fire department said. "The department is thankful for your continued support and we hope to continue our traditions in 2021."