Weston man indicted on firearms charges

A Weston man was indicted Tuesday on firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 35-year-old Samuel Donaldson was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Donaldson, who was previously convicted of domestic battery and prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having a 9mm pistol in Oct. 2019 in Lewis County.

Donaldson faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Donaldson's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Donaldson is being held at Central Regional Jail.