Weston resident prepare to HGTV audition

1st St. in downtown Weston was anything but quiet today as residents did their final video shoot for the HGTV show "Home Town"

In a flash mob of blue and white, Weston residents shouted phrases such as "We love Weston!" and "This is Weston, the heart of West Virginia!" all while being filmed by an overhead drone.

Although the project had a lot of input such as multiple Lewis County organizations and Facebook groups, it was pitched and spearheaded by Jena Whiston.

"This is about more than just a video entry to us," says Whiston.

"Obviously we would like to win. That would be fantastic for our town, but more than anything we want to generate enthusiasm and hope. There's a lot of people who want to restore Weston an do things for our community."

Whiston says project has been in preparation since last Tuesday and has received an overwhelming response.

The footage features hot spots around town and history.

They hope to submit the audition as soon as possible.

On the HGTV show "Home Town," Ben and Erin Napier provide historic small-towns with renovation.