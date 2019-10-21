Weston woman arrested after deputies say they found her sleeping in car and drugs

A Weston woman was arrested after deputies say they found her sleeping in her car inside H&M Car Wash on Oct. 12.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies saw the car just before 3 a.m. sitting inside the car wash. The driver, Kayla Carder had her head down and appeared to be sleeping.

Deputies got behind the car and activated their emergency lights. They went up to the vehicle and spoke to Carder.

Carder was asked to provide her license, registration and proof of insurance, but she didn't know where any of the information was, according to deputies.

Deputies walked over to the passenger side door and saw a clear glass smoking device with white residue in Carder's purse.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found about five grams methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pill distribution. They found one yellow oblong pill with the imprint "S 901," two white circular pills with the imprint "N8 Logo Arrow," a digital scale, multiple used and unused small baggies and drug paraphernalia.

Carder has been charged with three counts possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin. She is being held at Central Regional Jail.