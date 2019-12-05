Weston woman entered home through basement window and tried to take items, police say

A Weston, West Virginia, woman was arrested after police say she entered a home through the basement window and tried to take items from the home Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of a house on Whisperin Way returned home to check the mail. When she arrived at the home, she saw a shovel laying on the ground and the side basement window open.

The owner opened the front door and met 28-year-old April Linger, police said. The owner told Linger to get out of the house, then she told Linger to sit down and called 911.

Police arrived to the house and spoke with the owner. They looked through the house and noticed several things were rummaged through and moved.

When police searched the Linger's pockets, they found a wallet, keys and a commemorative military knife.

The owner told police that the items belonged to her and her son.

Linger has been charged with burglary. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Her bail is set at $25,000.