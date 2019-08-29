Westover Police looking for suspect involved in stealing a boom truck

Westover Police say that they are looking for a suspect involved in stealing a boom truck.

According to Westover Police Chief Richard Panico, the suspect stole a boom truck from a construction site. The suspect parked the boom truck by Monongalia County Ballpark.

Panico says that the suspect then broke into an apartment at Black Bear Village at night and took another truck.

Panico says that they found the other truck partially destroyed.

Police are asking that if anyone knows the name or whereabouts of the person, to contact them.