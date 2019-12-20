Westover Smoker Friendly's employee accused of taking scratch off tickets without paying

A Smoker Friendly's employee has been arrested after she took scratch off tickets from the store without paying for them in November, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, while 35-year-old Mindy Rogers was an employee at Smoker Friendly, she took scratch lottery tickets that were for sale in the store without paying for them. She did this on 59 separate occasions from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.

Rogers scratched the tickets and redeemed those that were winners, police said.

Police said all of the incidents were caught on store video surveillance footage.

The total value of the lottery tickets was over $2,200, according to court documents.

Rogers has been charged with embezzlement.