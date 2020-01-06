Westover man accused of fleeing scene with four children in the car

A Westover man is behind bars after he fled the scene with four children in the car Saturday, police said.

Westover Police officers responded to Tower Lane about a man beating a Chrysler Town and Country with a baseball bat.

The man was identified 30-year-old Robert Amerman.

When police arrived, Amerman jumped in the car and fled north on Tower Lane, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say they tried to pull over Amerman, but he refused to stop. He continued onto Monongahela Avenue, then onto Ferry Street.

Amerman then drove around the streets of Westover, going onto Dunkard Avenue, Holland Avenue, Hartford Street, New Jersey Avenue, Newport Street, then back onto Holland Avenue, according to police.

Amerman cut through the Discount Tires parking lot and entered onto Fairmont Road, court documents state. He finally stopped at the intersection of Fairmont Road and Savannah Street.

Police ordered Amerman out of the car and took him into custody.

A woman and four children were in the car, police said. They were upset, crying and scared.

Amerman has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.