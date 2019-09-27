Wetzel County holds annual Walk for Women

September is nearing an end and that means breast cancer awareness month is slowly creeping up behind it.

But it seems that some people cannot wait any longer and just had to start early.

Wetzel County held their annual Walk for Women on Thursday evening to show support for those affected by the disease.

Survivors, supporters, and many others came out and walked a mile on the East Wetzel Rail Trail together.

In the mix of those who came out was Burton resident, Janie Stewart, who was diagnosed with breast cancer five months ago.

However, she proudly walked the trail cancer free with her family by her side.

Stewart says it was a blessing to have her family walk the trail with her, as they've been with her through all the hard times.

"It means more to me now that I've been through it and it means an awful lot to have my family here...they've been with me through every step of the fight," said Stewart.

Stewart also said she was a bit disappointed as only a handful of people showed up to the walk.

Nonetheless, she still feels their small group of participants made a lasting impression for this year's annual walk.

When asked for a final thought, Stewart encouraged everyone to keep an eye out for other events supporting the cause.

"If there's a walk anywhere near you...get out and support. It's needed everywhere," said Stewart.