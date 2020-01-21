Wetzel County man sentenced to over 2 year behind bars for firearms charges

A Pine Grove man was sentenced to 34 months behind bars Tuesday for firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says.

Joseph Harrison, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to Powell. Harrison, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prio convictions, admitted to having a .45 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number and ammunition in June 2019 in Wetzel County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted Harrison's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.