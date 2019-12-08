Bomb threat forces evacuation of Wheeling hotel

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a call at Spring Hill Suites in Wheeling. On scene were the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, Wheeling Police, a special response team, and law enforcement from neighboring counties.

Police say a phone call was made to Ohio County dispatch, directing a potential bomb threat toward the hotel.

The hotel was searched floor by floor as a result.

Guests were evacuated, with many saying they were swiftly removed from their rooms by police.

They were taken away on school buses to warming centers.

According to Bob Heldret, a community volunteer leader at Northwest West Virginia Red Cross, the guests needed to be transported because of the inclimant weather.

"When the incident came in they had people at the hotel and they needed a place to go," says Heldret.

It was cold last night so we worked with the EMA and the Ohio County schools to get a school bus and open the Woodsdale school."

Ultimately police did not find a credible threat. It is not clear who made the original phone call.