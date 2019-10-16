Wheeling man sentenced to over 1 year in prison for escape

A Wheeling man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday for escaping federal custody.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 33-year-old Garrett Carrigan pleaded guilty to one count of escape from constructive custody in September 2019. Carrigan was incarcerated for a previous child pornography case in the north District of West Virginia.

Carrigan escaped when traveling from a federal institution to a residential reentry center in Clarksburg in February 2019, according to Powell's office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Carriagn's case on behalf of the government.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case.