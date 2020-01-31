Wheeling physician gets prison sentence for illegally distributing controlled substances from drug treatment center

A Wheeling physician was given a six month prison sentence, followed by two years of supervised release with the first six months on home confinement, for illegally distributing controlled substances from a Weirton drug treatment center, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

A jury found Dr. George Naum, 60, guilty of Naum, guilty of one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice,” and four counts of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice," according to Powell. He was found not guilty of one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice.”

Naum conspired with others to illegally distribute controlled substances from Advance Healthcare, Inc. from 2008 to 2016.

“When you illegally distribute drugs, you must be held accountable. Dr. Naum chose to prey on those most vulnerable, seeking treatment for substance abuse. He chose to further their addiction instead of help, as he was sworn to do. Thank you to the prosecution team, including investigators, who worked hard to bring this case to justice,” said Powell.

Naum was ordered to pay $77,063.20 in forfeiture, and to pay a $2500 fine, Powell said. Naum will have to relinquish his medical license while incarcerated and on supervised release. He is permitted to seek to reinstate his license once his sentence is served. Naum will report for his incarceration on March 9, 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah E. Wagner and Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. prosecuted Naum's case. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, WV Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Fraud Division, WV Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of Ohio Attorney General Health Care Fraud, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the Hancock-Brook-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Weirton Police Department investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.