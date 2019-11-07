Wheeling police investigating pedestrian fatality

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality in the 100 block of Warwood Avenue/W.Va. 2.

At 6:36 a.m., officers were dispatched for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, but when officers arrived, a victim could not be located.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body.

Further investigation led police investigators to believe a woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle to the Washington Avenue area.

Police have located the drivers of both vehicles and is working to make positive identification of the adult female victim. The incident is still under investigation.