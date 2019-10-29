White Hall council looking to annexation for economic growth

For three months now, the White Hall council members have been focused on the annexation of the county's smaller areas.

They say annexation would bring in a huge amount of economic revenue to the area, as well as help their town grow.

"Right now we have 2 current projects that were looking at for annexation," said White Hall Mayor, John Michael.

The council is already in negotiations with property owners for the addition of Stratford Court and 50-acres of undeveloped land.

Councilman and chairman of the annexation project, John Jacobs told WDTV that... "the committee gave them up to 30 days, which will be November 20th, to decide whether they want into the town or not".

He also says the annexation is a good idea not just for the town, but the smaller areas as well.

"We would like to work our town from the inside out, so those little areas of the town that are not annexed in...may benefit from being annexed. So that's the reason we're trying to work out way out to make the borders more concise."

The borders being a top priority, as Jacobs says the current boundary lines don't make much sense.

"Part of the apartments in White Hall...White Hall Complex, part of it's in White Hall, part of it's not in White Hall. Their front parking lot is in White Hall, their building is not in White Hall. The borderlines are so messed up were just trying to even them out," explained Jacobs.

Mayor Michael says it has been a while since the town's last annexation.

"Probably the last annexation the town of White hall has been...at least 10 years ago."

If the project goes through, the changes should bring lots of economic growth, especially with the addition of the undeveloped land.

"We think that by annexing this land, it will help businesses come into this property and as these new businesses come to White Hall the other businesses will prosper too and the towns behind the council," said Mayor Michael.