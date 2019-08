On Saturday, we have the WVU Football game vs. James Madison at 2 p.m. in Morgantown.

On Saturday and Sunday we have the 41st Annual Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg.

Also on Saturday and Sunday we have the Jackson Mill Jubilee at 10 a.m. in Weston.

On Sunday we have the Handcrafted Cooperative from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Morgantown Marketplace.