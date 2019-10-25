Wild, Wonderful Weekend Preview: Oct. 26-27

On Saturday, we have the Phi Sigma Phi Halloween 5K at WVU in Morgantown. The race lasts from 10 a.m. until noon, and costs $25. All proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals.

Also on Saturday, we have the Hay Bales and Tall Tales event at Quiet Dell Grade School. This event begins at 11 a.m. and will be complete with cookies, cider and West Virginia ghost stories.

On Sunday, we have the Trunk or Treat event at Triple S Harley in Morgantown. This event lasts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature a bounce house, face painting and motorcycle test drives.

Also on Sunday, we have a Family-Friendly Halloween Party at the West Milford Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be prizes, gifts, food and a costume contest.

