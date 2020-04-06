Wi-Fi zones set up for Harrison County school students

With students across the state taking classes online, Harrison County schools decided they needed to take some steps to make sure all their students had easy internet access.

Todd Poole is the technology and information supervisor for the school district.

"Trying to accommodate as best we can especially in those more rural areas where families don't have great access to broadband or even cell service," Poole said

This problem impacts certain areas more than others.

"Shinnston area has less access than Bridgeport and Clarksburg," Poole said "Salem also falls into that category along with the South Harrison area,"

Knowing where the most need would be helped the school board decide on the 13 different areas they designated as "Wi-Fi zones".

While these locations already had buildings with Wi-Fi systems of their own, the school board made some changes so that the signal would reach a larger area- such as the school parking lot.

"Before we covered the parking lots you could drive up to a building pretty close and get some access, but we wanted to make that better," said Poole "So we've installed antennas that broadcast out to the parking lots better,"

Families can use multiple devices to access the network.

"Their school device will connect automatically and families that have a personal device can use their student's login to connect a personal device," Poole said

The idea is that families can drive to one of the locations, park, and download their kid's assignments from the safety of their car.

The school board hopes that as time goes on, they'll be able to create even more Wi-Fi access points to keep their students connected.

The schools currently set up as Wi-Fi zones are:

Adamston Elementary – Back Parking Area

Big Elm Elementary – Front Bus Loop and Front Parking Area

Board of Education Building/WI Middle – Board of Education East Parking Area

Bridgeport Middle School – BMS Parking Area

Liberty High School – Front Loop/Lawn, and Academic Parking Area (Tennis Court Side)

Lincoln High/Middle – Entire Front Parking Area

Lumberport Elementary – Back Parking Area

North View Elementary – Front and Gould Ave.

Nutter Fort Elementary -- Bus Loop

Salem Elementary – Back Parking Area

South Harrison – Front Parking Area Closest to the Middle School

West Milford Elementary – Front Parking Area

Wilsonburg Elementary – Front Drive, Lawn, and Parking Area