On Saturday, we have Fall Fest at 11 a.m. at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

Also on Saturday, we have the 4th Annual Spooky Tales on the Rails Trails at 6 p.m. in Clarksburg.

On Sunday, we have the C&D Bunner Family Spooky Yard Haunt from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fairmont.

Also on Sunday, we have the Trunk or Treat and Community Meal event at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple Church in Clarksburg.