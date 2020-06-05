Wild boar illegally killed; 4 people face charges

A wild boar was illegally killed in southern West Virginia, and four people face charges, investigators say.

According to West Virginia Natural Resources Police, the animal was killed May 28 in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County.

WVNRP officers found the boar’s head and meat at a home at Buffalo Creek and at a local campsite.

Police said they found enough evidence to charge two people with spotlighting, taking a boar during closed season, illegal possession, hunting from a motor vehicle, loaded firearm in a vehicle, and conspiracy. Two other people are charged with illegal possession and conspiracy.

All four charged are from the Man area of Logan County. Their names were not released.